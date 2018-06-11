CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

336 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

