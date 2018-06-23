CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:18 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
165 FPUS51 KALY 230511
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CTZ001-230815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ013-230815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Widespread showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
