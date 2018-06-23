CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

165 FPUS51 KALY 230511

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CTZ001-230815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ013-230815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Widespread showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

