CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
