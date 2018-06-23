CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

099 FPUS51 KALY 231717

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CTZ001-232030-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ013-232030-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NAS

