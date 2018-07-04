CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
154 FPUS51 KALY 040912
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
510 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
CTZ001-042000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
510 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in
the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ013-042000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
510 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
