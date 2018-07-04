CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

154 FPUS51 KALY 040912

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

510 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CTZ001-042000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

510 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-042000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

510 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

