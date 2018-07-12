CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

763 FPUS51 KALY 120527

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

126 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

CTZ001-120800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

126 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-120800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

126 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

