CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

151 FPUS51 KALY 161022

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

620 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

CTZ001-162000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

620 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-162000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

620 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

_____

