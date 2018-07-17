CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

132 FPUS51 KALY 170811

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

409 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

409 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

409 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

