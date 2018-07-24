CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
