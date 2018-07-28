CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
