CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

_____

731 FPUS51 KALY 300725

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

CTZ001-302000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-302000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather