CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

309 FPUS51 KALY 020736

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CTZ001-022000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-022000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

