CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
998 FPUS51 KALY 031344
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
CTZ001-032000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ013-032000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
