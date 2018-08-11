CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
725 FPUS51 KALY 111022
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
CTZ001-112015-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ013-112015-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NAS
