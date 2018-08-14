CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1255 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1255 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1255 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

