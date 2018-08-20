CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

_____

617 FPUS51 KALY 200755

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

CTZ001-202015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-202015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

