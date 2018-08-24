CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

053 FPUS51 KALY 241028

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

626 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

626 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

626 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

