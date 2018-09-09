CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

716 FPUS51 KALY 090826

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

CTZ001-092000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Much

warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-092000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

$$

