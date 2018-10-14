CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

