CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

400 FPUS51 KALY 010458

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1257 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

CTZ001-010800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1257 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ013-010800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1257 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

