CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
_____
391 FPUS51 KALY 181705
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1205 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
CTZ001-182115-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1205 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
or light snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ013-182115-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1205 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the
evening, then light snow or light rain likely after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light sleet accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the upper 20s. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NAS
_____
