CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
