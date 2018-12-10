CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

327 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

327 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph

this evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

around 30.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

327 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph

this evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

