CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
CTZ001-262115-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
332 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
CTZ013-262115-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
332 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
