CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

109 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

CTZ001-052100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

109 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s late. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain, cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-052100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

109 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s late. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

_____

