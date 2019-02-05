CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
585 FPUS51 KALY 051811
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 051809
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
109 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
CTZ001-052100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
109 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s late. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain, cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-052100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
109 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s late. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
_____
