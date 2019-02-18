CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

244 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

CTZ001-190900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

244 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ013-190900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

244 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 14. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet

and rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

