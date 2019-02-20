CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

549 FPUS51 KALY 200530

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200529

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1229 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

CTZ001-200900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1229 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the

evening, then sleet, snow and freezing rain likely after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-200900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1229 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then rain showers

and freezing rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Rain or snow likely in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

