CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this evening, then

freezing rain, rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Blustery, colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this evening, then

rain, freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows around

18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

