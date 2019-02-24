CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

304 FPUS51 KALY 241552

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 241549

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

CTZ001-242100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows around

14. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-242100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then scattered

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

_____

