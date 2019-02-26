CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

639 FPUS51 KALY 260502

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260500

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

CTZ001-260900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

3 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

CTZ013-260900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

$$

