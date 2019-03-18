CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

_____

612 FPUS51 KALY 180744

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019

CTZ001-182015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-182015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

