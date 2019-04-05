CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain or snow or

sleet likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then rain or a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

