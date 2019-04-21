CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

126 FPUS51 KALY 210803

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210801

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

401 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

401 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

401 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather