CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Cooler with
highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
