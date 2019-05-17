CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
_____
588 FPUS51 KALY 170751
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 170749
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
CTZ001-172000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ013-172000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
