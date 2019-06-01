CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
_____
998 FPUS51 KALY 010810
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 010808
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
408 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
CTZ001-012000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
408 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-012000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
408 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather