CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

710 FPUS51 KALY 070515

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070510

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

CTZ001-070800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-070800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

