CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
_____
830 FPUS51 KALY 240744
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 240743
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
CTZ001-242000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-242000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
