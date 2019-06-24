CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

_____

830 FPUS51 KALY 240744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240743

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather