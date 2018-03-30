CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 29, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

_____

_____

