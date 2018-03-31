CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

019 FPUS51 KBOX 310516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

CTZ002-310800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-310800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-310800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

