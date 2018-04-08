CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

242 FPUS51 KBOX 082016

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CTZ002-090800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

CTZ003-090800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming clear. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

CTZ004-090800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

