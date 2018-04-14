CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with areas of

drizzle with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

areas of drizzle with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely with sleet after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

areas of drizzle with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with sleet after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

