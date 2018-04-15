CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

737 FPUS51 KBOX 150216

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

CTZ002-150800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, then a chance of

rain. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain with sleet and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much

colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-150800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain with sleet and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-150800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain, sleet and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

