CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:22 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
980 FPUS51 KBOX 151116
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
CTZ002-152000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this
morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing
rain this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Not as cool with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-152000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.
Much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs around 50.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-152000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.
Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs around 50.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast