CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

980 FPUS51 KBOX 151116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

CTZ002-152000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing

rain this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ003-152000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs around 50.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ004-152000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs around 50.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

