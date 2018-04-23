CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

693 FPUS51 KBOX 230516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

CTZ002-230800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-230800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-230800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

