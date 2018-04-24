CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:24 am, Tuesday, April 24, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
_____
