CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:23 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
922 FPUS51 KBOX 061115
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
CTZ002-062000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
CTZ003-062000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ004-062000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
