CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

785 FPUS51 KBOX 080516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

CTZ002-080800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-080800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-080800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

