CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

527 FPUS51 KBOX 100516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

CTZ002-100800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-100800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-100800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather