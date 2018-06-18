CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

694 FPUS51 KBOX 182316

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

CTZ002-190800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy

rainfall, and frequent lightning, then some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ003-190800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and

frequent lightning this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-190800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and

frequent lightning this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

