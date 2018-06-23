CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
619 FPUS51 KBOX 231716
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CTZ002-232000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-232000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-232000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather