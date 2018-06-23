CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

619 FPUS51 KBOX 231716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

